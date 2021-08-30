This Darlinghurst bakery has your cupcake needs covered from every possible angle. You shouldn’t go past its selection of 12 signature flavours, including its ridiculously chocolatey namesake variety, but if you’re looking for something for a special occasion, Black Velvet’s got your back. There are bite-sized mini cupcakes, unicorn cupcakes, corporate cupcakes, wedding cupcakes and even gender reveal and baby shower cupcakes. Best of all, Black Velvet delivers across metropolitan Sydney, seven days a week, so no matter where in town you’re bunkered down, these cupcake maestros can bring you a cute-as-a-button sugar fix, direct to your door. Plus, you get the added bonus of having a certain '80s power ballad by Alannah Myles playing on repeat in your mind every time you place an order. If you please.
To paraphrase Twain, reports of the death of cupcakes have been greatly exaggerated. These frosted fancies enjoyed the peak of their cult status during the noughties, but after a decade of sweet supremacy, cake-pops, nitrogen gelato, the cronut, and a litany of other dessert fads came along to steal their thunder. Sure, they may be a little less in vogue now, but you can still find gourmet cupcakes in Sydney that remind us exactly why they were so darn popular. Not only are they the cutest sweet treat around, they also make excellent gifts, so whether you’re ordering for yourself or for a special someone, these are the top cupcake bakeries that now deliver all over Sydney.