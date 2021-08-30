If you’re looking for cupcakes with wow factor, you’ve come to the right room. This Balmain bakery is turning out intricately decorated cupcakes for damn near every occasion, from Halloween to hens’ parties, burlesque nights to baby showers, as well as a heap of other fun designs that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. Also, in a stroke of business genius that will have you wondering how on earth we ever lived without them, the cupcake room also creates cupcakes for dogs, which the team have named "pupcakes", and frankly, we may never recover from that brilliant bit of wordplay. The Cupcake Room's delivery footprint covers much of Sydney, from the Northern Beaches down to Cronulla, and if you order before midday you can get same-day delivery. Alternatively, you can also swing by for in-store pickup.