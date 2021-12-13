Sydney
The Goodsline

  1. An art deco style cafe with leather booths and persian rugs
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A grilled sliced steak with charred onion rings, kale and sauce
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. A grilled cheese toastie alongside a charred slice of zucchini and mustard
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. French toast with mascarpone, figs and maple syrup
    Photograph: Supplied
  5. Two men sit across from each other in a booth
    Photograph: Supplied
  6. A portrait of chef and owner Jack Hanna
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out Says

A simple brunch concept with a seriously polished edge worth travelling for

Co-founder of the Grounds and hospitality veteran, Jack Hanna, has officially re-launched the Goodsline, a café focusing on seasonality and great produce on the harbour end of Harris Street, bringing a newly restored focus on community and comfort.

The Goodsline, named after the industrial railway connecting Sydney’s Inner West industrial suburbs to the docks, originally opened in early 2021 with an aim to provide an all-day drinking and dining venue. These days, Hanna has pared back the offering, focusing on what he does best – world class specialty coffee, a killer brunch menu and a friendly space for friends to meet.

The new vibrant, brasserie style menu designed by chef Chris Evanges (ex Watsons Bay Hotel) and chef Jason Roberson (Applejack Hospitality) features classic and new wave brunch favourites like French toast with espresso mascarpone, caramelised walnuts and orange curd; mushroom chermoula; and a cauliflower toastie with three cheeses and whole grain mustard.

Much like the Grounds nest, the Goodsline leans in heavily on design, with creative fit out by award winning Sydney-based architecture and interior design firm, Luchetti Krelle. The industrial chic space is softened with a mix of sprawling antique Persian rugs, leather booth seating and linen curtains. The Goodsline is open daily and patrons are encouraged to drop in whenever they fancy.

Elizabeth McDonald
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
19A
Harris Street
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.goodsgroup.com.au
02 8488 1557
Opening hours:
Daily 7:30am-3pm
