Get more bookings in your restaurant with the help of this beloved hospitality marketing agency

If you haven’t heard of LickYourPhone Media, we’ve got just one question for you – where have you been? From enticing food videos to laser-focused digital marketing strategies, this award-winning hospitality marketing agency knows how to get you the hungry customers you deserve. How? By unlocking the power of social media for your hospitality business.

Consider this a PSA: If you're in the hospitality industry and you're looking for marketing help, you've found it. These guys have made it their speciality and they're hungry for success. So how can they help you? Through social media management, influencer marketing, appetising videography, photography, digital ads, events and more.

LickYourPhone Media has quickly grown into a sizzling success story. With a client list full of big names like Coca-Cola, Salumerie, Celsius, TokyoTaco and L’Auberge du Bout du Monde, it’s no wonder LickYourPhone is getting so much attention. In fact, after working with LickYourPhone on their opening strategy, L’Auberge du Bout du Monde went from very quiet to being booked out seven weeks in advance. Plus, on Salumerie's opening day, the expert team were able to help the venue sell 100 sandwiches in 20 minutes.

In case you were still in any doubt about the fact that LickYourPhone Media has some serious marketing props, let's take a look at the trophy cabinet.

This crew has clocked 12 awards for best social media marketing agency, as well as 17 finalist spots. They also picked up Company of the Year at the International Business Awards and took out the Professional Services category at the Local Business Awards!