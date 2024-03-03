Sydney
Salumerie

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point
  1. Fruits, snacks and a sandwich from Salumerie
    Photograph: Supplied/Salumerie
  2. Sandwiches at Salumerie
    Photograph: Supplied/Salumerie
Time Out says

Italian-born Salumerie founder Donato Salomone hopes to transport Sydneysiders to the sundrenched coast of Naples with his house-made focaccia sambos

Let’s face it: life’s better with sandwiches. And Sydney is home to some bloody great ones. But we’re still hungry. Good news then that Salumerie, a café, sandwich shop and deli inspired by the ones found all over Italy, has opened in Potts Point.

Italian-born Salumerie founder Donato Salomone hopes to transport Sydneysiders to the sundrenched coast of Naples with his house-made focaccia sambos, inspired by his mother’s recipes. So expect premium quality, sublime flavours and fresh produce to be front and centre. There’s a bunch of to choose from, including the vodka polpette with meatballs covered in a vodka ragu, creamy buffalo ricotta, rocket and shaved parmesan; the mortadella with salumi, pistachio pesto, stracciatella, rocket and crushed pistachios; and the prosciutto di parma with rocket, stracciatella, parmesan and a good glug of quality olive oil.

Feel like a snack? Salumerie also stocks delicious deli meats and cheeses, as well as oxheart tomatoes, grilled eggplant and zucchini, and sundried tomatoes, amongst others, so you can pick up a few snacks for a killer antipasto.

“Growing up in Naples, the old school deli was a core memory for me, so bringing this family feel with a modern flare to the vibrant heart of Potts Point has been the goal,” says Salomone.

Soon, Salumerie will also open in the evenings for aperitivo, so you can swing by for a glass of wine and a few plates after work.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
40 Llankelly Place
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9am-4pm
