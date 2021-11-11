Sydney
Totti's Rozelle

  • Restaurants
  • Rozelle
  1. Two chefs stand preparing food on a white counter top, charcuterie hangs behind them
    Photograph: Nikki To
  2. A flat lay of prawns, fish, pasta with clams, and salad on a white table
    Photograph: Nikki To
  3. Woodfired bread it puffed up and charred on top of a paddle
    Photograph: Nikki To
  4. Butterflied grilled prawns with parsley, chilli and lemon
    Photograph: Nikki To
  5. A dining room with tables of people sitting and dining
    Photograph: Nikki To
  6. Chef Mike Eggart stands in front of a woodfire oven smiling
    Photograph: Nikki To
Time Out Says

The Inner West’s new local focuses on simple, delicious food, best enjoyed shared

The unstoppable Merivale group has side-stepped into the Inner West more than a few times in recent years and their latest foray is set to raise the bar and then some. Set within the inimitable 3 Weeds Hotel, executive chef Mike Eggert’s famous flavours will come to the ‘burbs courtesy of Totti’s Rozelle.

Under Eggart’s masterful watch, diners can expect all the signature dishes from the Bondi flagship - including puffy wood-fired bread and antipasti of charred octopus, kingfish crudo, and salted beetroot - as well as a formidable selection of handmade pastas like spinach pappardelle with kale and pistachio, and chitarra with clams, garlic and chilli. There is also a groovy smoked chicken, whole market fish, and a whopping 1.5kg Brooklyn Valley Rib-eye, all wood-roasted in the Josper charcoal oven.

Minimal intervention wines are the stars of the show on the Totti’s drinks list, as well as an impressive selection of Italian-inspired cocktails that even the locals can get behind.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
197
3 Weeds
Evans Street
Rozelle
Sydney
2039
Contact:
merivale.com/venues/tottis-rozelle
02 9114 7394
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, noon-late
