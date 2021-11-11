Time Out Says

The unstoppable Merivale group has side-stepped into the Inner West more than a few times in recent years and their latest foray is set to raise the bar and then some. Set within the inimitable 3 Weeds Hotel, executive chef Mike Eggert’s famous flavours will come to the ‘burbs courtesy of Totti’s Rozelle.

Under Eggart’s masterful watch, diners can expect all the signature dishes from the Bondi flagship - including puffy wood-fired bread and antipasti of charred octopus, kingfish crudo, and salted beetroot - as well as a formidable selection of handmade pastas like spinach pappardelle with kale and pistachio, and chitarra with clams, garlic and chilli. There is also a groovy smoked chicken, whole market fish, and a whopping 1.5kg Brooklyn Valley Rib-eye, all wood-roasted in the Josper charcoal oven.

Minimal intervention wines are the stars of the show on the Totti’s drinks list, as well as an impressive selection of Italian-inspired cocktails that even the locals can get behind.