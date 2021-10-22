Ursula's is a modern Australian eatery in designer Paddington digs

Time Out Says

One of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year finally comes on Friday October 22 with the unveiling of Ursula's, the new Paddington restaurant by Lis Davies and her husband Phil Wood. Wood left behind Eleven Bridge Street and more recently Pt Leo Estate on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, and Sydneysiders couldn't be more excited to have him back in the neighbourhood.

Ursula's will take up residence in the former Paddo institution, Darcy's, which opened in 1975 and became a local legend over the decades. The new Urusla's menu has more than a few nods to it's predecessor, including beef carpaccio with kaffir lime and Parmesan, paying tribute to one of the most loved dishes from the menu that was a mainstay for 40 years.

Snapper is dressed with a vinaigrette flavoured with the classic pantry staple, Keen’s

Curry, and Margra lamb rump with brussels sprouts and mint sauce, while desserts straddle the border of kitsch and homage with peach Melba, raspberry syllabub, peaches and vanilla ice cream, and Country Women's Association-inspired golden syrup dumplings with rum.

The venue is part of a wave of eastern suburbs restaurants named for family members (Roxy's, Margaret, and Lola's Level 1), Ursula being the middle name of Davies' mother.

“Lis and I are absolutely thrilled to finally share our little restaurant with our neighbours and

Sydney. We can’t wait to see people enjoying long lunches in the beautiful dining room, and

families and friends celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and just the joy of once again being

together,” Wood said.