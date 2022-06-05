Time Out says

Immerse yourself in one of the most true-to-form Thai eateries by one of Sydney's most uncompromising chefs

One of Sydney's most talented chefs, Annita Potter (Long Chim) has taken her wealth of knowledge and knack for Thai flavour and opened up Viand, an exhilarating new restaurant in the very lucky suburb of Woolloomooloo.

Roughly translated to "an assortment of dishes" in Thai, Potter has gone to great lengths to ensure the fit-out reflects the vibrant, ecclectic and welcoming spirit of Thai cuisine and culture. The kitchen is entirely open, exposed brick walls and cinnamon-hued walls provide plenty of warmth while counter tops of mosaic tiles carry on the crimson and chili red theme.

At present, the menu is an eight-course chef's selection (a la carte to come) which starts off with crisp noodles, Balmain bugs and young coriander; salted duck egg relish with scampi and sticky aged pork; and braised monkfish with pickled plums and Asian celery.

Viand is still in development, and drinks are limited to beers, wine, and a tight selection of teas however we are confident that with the addition of key staff members and a little bit of time, there will be some pretty special things to come. The most important ingredients are all here though, uncompromising dishes and flavours done the Thai way, with patience and the poundings of a mortar and pestle.