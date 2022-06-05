Sydney
Viand

  • Restaurants
  • Woolloomooloo
  1. Prawn curry
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  2. Fish on a banana leaf
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  3. Balmain bugs with crisp noodles
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  4. Sticky pork with leaves
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  5. The open kitchen at Viand
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  6. Annita Potter cooking on a wok
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  7. The wine room at Viand
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
  8. Snowpeas with char and peanuts
    Photograph: Supplied
    
    
Time Out says

Immerse yourself in one of the most true-to-form Thai eateries by one of Sydney's most uncompromising chefs

One of Sydney's most talented chefs, Annita Potter (Long Chim) has taken her wealth of knowledge and knack for Thai flavour and opened up Viand, an exhilarating new restaurant in the very lucky suburb of Woolloomooloo. 

Roughly translated to "an assortment of dishes" in Thai, Potter has gone to great lengths to ensure the fit-out reflects the vibrant, ecclectic and welcoming spirit of Thai cuisine and culture. The kitchen is entirely open, exposed brick walls and cinnamon-hued walls provide plenty of warmth while counter tops of mosaic tiles carry on the crimson and chili red theme.

At present, the menu is an eight-course chef's selection (a la carte to come) which starts off with crisp noodles, Balmain bugs and young coriander; salted duck egg relish with scampi and sticky aged pork; and braised monkfish with pickled plums and Asian celery.

Viand is still in development, and drinks are limited to beers, wine, and a tight selection of teas however we are confident that with the addition of key staff members and a little bit of time, there will be some pretty special things to come. The most important ingredients are all here though, uncompromising dishes and flavours done the Thai way, with patience and the poundings of a mortar and pestle.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
41 Crown Street
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Contact:
www.viand.club/menu
02 8590 0873
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat, 6:30pm-late
