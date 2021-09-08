Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A slate table with a rectangular tray of fish pie
    Photograph: Supplied/Watsons Bay Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Beef burger and chips in a take away box
    Photograph: Supplied/Watsons Bay Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /2

Watsons Bay Hotel is serving up an epic takeaway seafood pie

The eastern suburbs' favourite bougie beachfront pub is also doing takeaway cocktails and a whole menu of gastropub fare

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel has endured the same lockdowns as the rest of the city and just like the rest of us, its bursting at the seams to re-open with style. And the style it's chosen for its triumphant arrival on Sydney's takeaway scene? An epic seafood pie

The crowning glory of its new menu, this baby feeds a family of four and has white fish, prawns and scallops in Sonoma puff pastry made with cultured Pepe Saya butter and truffle oil from the Loire Valley in France. Limited numbers are available daily from noon at the takeaway kiosk and will set you back a tidy $58, so we'd call this a run-don't-walk situation.

If you’ve been craving a long lunch, the sweet sound of clinking glasses and a tower of fresh seafood, fear not. The chefs have been busy working on the rest of the takeaway menu which is available 8am-3pm; Wed-Sun.

Aside from the aforementioned epic pie, you'll find crumbed Hoki from New Zealand on a milk bun, adding to Sydney's growing list of fancy fillet-o-fish. Executive chef, Christopher Whitehead has been perfecting his tartare sauce since the early nineties and has landed on a heady mix of Spanish onion, fresh herbs, cornichons and capers for the sando.

If fish ain't your thing, there's a two-hander beef burger of chuck and brisked Angus from southern NSW. For something lighter, opt for the green bowl of kale, roasted sweet potato, mixed grains and avocado cream served with sriracha macadamia dressing. The salmon and rice bowl, served with pickled red cabbage, grilled corn, nori, ginger, crushed wasabi peas, yellow miso and maple dressing.

If an afternoon tipple is more your speed, the team are also mixing up all your favourite lockdown libations as well as the morning take away essentials of coffee, frothy milkshakes, smoothies and juices and a cheeky baked pastry or two.

You can check out the full menu here to plan your weekend treat.

Looking for more things to do in Sydney this week? Check out our top picks here. 

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.