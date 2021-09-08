Watsons Bay Hotel is serving up an epic takeaway seafood pie

The eastern suburbs' favourite bougie beachfront pub is also doing takeaway cocktails and a whole menu of gastropub fare

Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel has endured the same lockdowns as the rest of the city and just like the rest of us, its bursting at the seams to re-open with style. And the style it's chosen for its triumphant arrival on Sydney's takeaway scene? An epic seafood pie.

The crowning glory of its new menu, this baby feeds a family of four and has white fish, prawns and scallops in Sonoma puff pastry made with cultured Pepe Saya butter and truffle oil from the Loire Valley in France. Limited numbers are available daily from noon at the takeaway kiosk and will set you back a tidy $58, so we'd call this a run-don't-walk situation.

If you’ve been craving a long lunch, the sweet sound of clinking glasses and a tower of fresh seafood, fear not. The chefs have been busy working on the rest of the takeaway menu which is available 8am-3pm; Wed-Sun.

Aside from the aforementioned epic pie, you'll find crumbed Hoki from New Zealand on a milk bun, adding to Sydney's growing list of fancy fillet-o-fish. Executive chef, Christopher Whitehead has been perfecting his tartare sauce since the early nineties and has landed on a heady mix of Spanish onion, fresh herbs, cornichons and capers for the sando.

If fish ain't your thing, there's a two-hander beef burger of chuck and brisked Angus from southern NSW. For something lighter, opt for the green bowl of kale, roasted sweet potato, mixed grains and avocado cream served with sriracha macadamia dressing. The salmon and rice bowl, served with pickled red cabbage, grilled corn, nori, ginger, crushed wasabi peas, yellow miso and maple dressing.

If an afternoon tipple is more your speed, the team are also mixing up all your favourite lockdown libations as well as the morning take away essentials of coffee, frothy milkshakes, smoothies and juices and a cheeky baked pastry or two.

You can check out the full menu here to plan your weekend treat.

