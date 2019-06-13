Went to See the Gypsy review

Four stars

This gypsy will ensure your future involves very good coffee



We know everyone froths on a pink room, but how do you feel about pink eggs? The Pantone colour beloved by millennials everywhere gets a starring role in the breakfast line-up at this spacious, airy and beautifully modern café under a new development in Alexandria.



While Gypsy Espresso’s original digs in Potts Point are about as roomy as the studio apartments surrounding it, in the revived inner South of Sydney it has the floor space to really stretch out. That means easy pram access for those playing at home with small humans and big caffeine needs on days ending in Y.



But back to those pink eggs for a moment. A golden Frisbee of scrambled egg comes with a scattering of pomegranate arils and a beetroot puree made sparky with horseradish. It tos and fros between sweet and savoury, but a fillet of hot smoked salmon on top is the decider for team savoury, and for you protein lovers out there, it’s a monster dose to start your day.



A breakfast salad here involves a generous bowl of cauliflower florets, wilted kale, three slices of golden fried halloumi, a poached egg and a whole lot of granulated crunch factor from buckwheat, fried shallots and toasted seeds. The leek hollandaise ties it all together so that the score is equal between health and treat points.



Serves here run big, and that stays true at lunch when a full chicken schnitzel is a popular order for the office workers adding a bright spot to their day. But if you only have time to sip and run, rest assured that much like at the flagship venue, the coffee here is excellent. Whether you take it with milk, black, filter, as a cascara infusion, or as an iced coffee spiked with condensed milk (you should definitely consider the latter), you’re covered. The team also give their hot chocolate a saline kick from a sprinkling of salt (imagine salted caramel, but with cocoa). What’s in a name? Well, we’re told that the ‘Duck Shit’ oolong is so called because the Chinese tea farmer didn’t want to share his quality leaves too widely. Thankfully the tasting notes say honeysuckle, dried raspberry and almonds.



Given it’s not unheard of for Sydneysiders to be averaging a daily café habit, user-friendliness is important. Sure, great coffee is paramount, but when you also get warm, helpful service and room to get comfortable over a big breakfast into the bargain, you know someone put a lot of effort into designing a venue that puts guests first. That’s why people are filling up those bentwood chairs on all sides of the gently mid-centuryish, caramel timber room. They’ve come to see the gypsy about a good café breakfast, and so should you.