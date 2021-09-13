Oh mama. If you had to picture freshly baked, chewy, goopy cookies, the goods by Le Maison Cookie are probably what you're envisioning. The Eastern Suburbs are well and truly catered for by this delivery only cookie business, that has no bricks and mortar shop but isn't letting that hold it back. Tall mounds, heavy on the chocolate chips – if you've got a cookie craving you need Le Maison in your life.
There's a reason real estate agents will bake a tray of cookies before an open house (well, in the movies anyway – in Sydney they'll charge you half your salary for the privilege of a studio apartment that you won't pay off until you retire). There's no scent more inviting than the sweet, nurturing aroma that comes off a batch of these doughy delights, fresh from the oven.
If there is one thing we've learned in the last year it's that treating yourself is no longer reserved for cheat day. Life's too short for mediocre cookies so we've rounded up the best that Sydney has to offer, which won't even need to leave your house to get.
