Whether you're after a ready-to-go cookie or fancy filling your home with the smell of baked goodies, we've got you covered.

There's a reason real estate agents will bake a tray of cookies before an open house (well, in the movies anyway – in Sydney they'll charge you half your salary for the privilege of a studio apartment that you won't pay off until you retire). There's no scent more inviting than the sweet, nurturing aroma that comes off a batch of these doughy delights, fresh from the oven.

If there is one thing we've learned in the last year it's that treating yourself is no longer reserved for cheat day. Life's too short for mediocre cookies so we've rounded up the best that Sydney has to offer, which won't even need to leave your house to get.

