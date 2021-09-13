Sydney
A pile of cookies by Thicc Cookies
Photograph: Supplied/Thicc Cookies

The best cookies (and cookie dough) you can get delivered in Sydney

Whether you're after a ready-to-go cookie or fancy filling your home with the smell of baked goodies, we've got you covered.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
There's a reason real estate agents will bake a tray of cookies before an open house (well, in the movies anyway – in Sydney they'll charge you half your salary for the privilege of a studio apartment that you won't pay off until you retire). There's no scent more inviting than the sweet, nurturing aroma that comes off a batch of these doughy delights, fresh from the oven.

If there is one thing we've learned in the last year it's that treating yourself is no longer reserved for cheat day. Life's too short for mediocre cookies so we've rounded up the best that Sydney has to offer, which won't even need to leave your house to get.  

Looking for more sweet treats? These Sydney dessert houses are delivering across Sydney right now.

Need some inspiration to keep busy? Check out our top picks of things to do in Sydney this week.

This is the way the cookie crumbles in Sydney

La Maison Cookies
Photograph: Supplied/La Maison Cookies

La Maison Cookies

Oh mama. If you had to picture freshly baked, chewy, goopy cookies, the goods by Le Maison Cookie are probably what you're envisioning. The Eastern Suburbs are well and truly catered for by this delivery only cookie business, that has no bricks and mortar shop but isn't letting that hold it back. Tall mounds, heavy on the chocolate chips – if you've got a cookie craving you need Le Maison in your life.

Read more
Thicc Cookies
Photograph: Supplied/Thicc Cookies

Thicc Cookies

Brace yourself to lift with your knees: there's a one-kilo cookie in town, and it's created by the patissier behind the much-hyped Banksia Bakehouse. It's a chocolate-chip stuffed marvel, soft and fudgy inside, with the right amount of chunk (a lot) – and it'll set you back $40. For the choccy spread fiends, there's also a one-kilo Nutella version for $50. But that's not all on offer at Thicc Cookies though – the Sydney brand run by Chris Sheldrick specialises in New-York style cookies – soft and hefty – and makes all kinds of flavours from Lotus Biscoff to Caramilk, s'mores, peanut butter and more ($7 each). Better yet, you can get next-day delivery in Sydney.

Read more
Rising Sun Workshop
Photograph: Supplied/RSW

Rising Sun Workshop

If you've been reading Time Out for a while, you'll know we have been ramen crazy for years, but that's not all that Newtown's favourite noodle house, Rising Sun Workshop, does well. Their sea salt chocolate chip cookies are the perfect way to tip yourself over the edge. The cookies themselves are crisp on the outer edges with just a little bit of chew at the centre and the salt flakes really bring out the nutty sweetness of the cookies. To add to the danger, Rising Sun is also selling its cookie dough so you can stash it in the freezer and bash out a batch any time you like.  

Read more
Pepe Saya Butterscotch Miso Cookies
Photograph: Supplied/Pepe Saya

Pepe Saya Butterscotch Miso Cookies

Sydney's own Pepe Saya butter team are no strangers to a collab, and this particular version is a team-up with the ACT's Three Mills Bakery. The result is a bake-at-home log of cookie dough finished with a rich and complex riff on salted caramel: miso butterscotch. Each log of rye-flour-based dough will produce six to eight cookies, which take less than ten minutes to bake. The butterscotch sauce can be piped any which way you desire, although a little goes a long way. You can order your dough log through the Pepe Saya website here.

Read more
Pretty Bites
Photograph: Supplied/Pretty Bites Bakery

Pretty Bites

What's in a name? Well, if you're talking about Lilyfield's Pretty Bites bakery, there isn't a lot of mystery. The edible art available for delivery across Sydney is where deliciousness meets DIY creativity, with the team providing everything you could possibly need to decorate your cookies at home. Their packs include edible ink, markers, paintbrushes and more and with the school holidays coming up, parents can thank the Pretty Team later. As well as DIY cookies, there is a whole range of totally customisable cookies available so if you can't get to your loved ones and want to celebrate, you can relax knowing your message will get through loud and clear, via cookie.

Read more
