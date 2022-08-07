Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Your Kitchen Rules x Le Coq

  • Restaurants, French
  • Le Coq, Rozelle
  1. Ducks on a roasting tray with thyme and lemon
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. The interior of Le Coq
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Pate, bread, croutons
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Rotisserie chickens
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Flat lay of chicken, lemons, wine and sides
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Flat lay of croquettes, peppercorns, roasted potatoes and wine
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Trout rillette with lemons, bread and wine
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This Rozelle restaurant is opening the kitchen for you to host the dinner party to end all dinner parties

If you've ever scoffed at the dummies on My Kitchen Rules who forgot to temper their chocolate shards to a perfect 52 degrees after overcooking their individual scotch fillets despite synchronising perfectly to allow the soufflés ample time to rise only for it to deflate before hitting the table (or something like that), then it's time to put your money (and your cooking) where your mouth is. 

The folks at Rozelle's Le Coq will throw open the kitchen doors for you to be the true masterchef you were born to be, with full access to the kitchen and a dining room full of your nearest and dearest to impress with your culinary skills. To make sure the night goes smoothly for your new role as head chef, the restaurant's kitchen team will be on hand to provide gastronmomic guidance through your three courses. You can either provide your own menu and really show off, or choose from a carefully curated menu provided by Le Coq.

Entrées include your choice of double-baked soufflés, salmon rillette, or duck liver parfait. Mains to choose from are porchetta, salmon buerre noisette, slow-cooked lamb shoulder, or beef bourguignon with Paris mash. No French kitchen would be complete without a quintessential dessert and for your stage in le kitchen Le Coq you'll whip up crème brûleé, chocolate fondant, or pain perdue (that's bread and butter pudding if you don't wanna Google it). 

So, if you want all the glitz and glamour of running a kitchen without the commitment of opening your own restaurant, this is the sign you have been waiting for. Head to the Le Coq website here to book your session and gather your besties for the dinner party to end all dinner parties. 

Want even more French food in your life? Save on the washing up and head to one of Sydney's best French bistros.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.lecoqrotisserie.com.au/events
Address:
Le Coq
758 Darling Street
Rozelle
Sydney
2039

Dates and times

Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Your Kitchen Rules x Le CoqLe Coq
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.