Time Out says

If you've ever scoffed at the dummies on My Kitchen Rules who forgot to temper their chocolate shards to a perfect 52 degrees after overcooking their individual scotch fillets despite synchronising perfectly to allow the soufflés ample time to rise only for it to deflate before hitting the table (or something like that), then it's time to put your money (and your cooking) where your mouth is.

The folks at Rozelle's Le Coq will throw open the kitchen doors for you to be the true masterchef you were born to be, with full access to the kitchen and a dining room full of your nearest and dearest to impress with your culinary skills. To make sure the night goes smoothly for your new role as head chef, the restaurant's kitchen team will be on hand to provide gastronmomic guidance through your three courses. You can either provide your own menu and really show off, or choose from a carefully curated menu provided by Le Coq.

Entrées include your choice of double-baked soufflés, salmon rillette, or duck liver parfait. Mains to choose from are porchetta, salmon buerre noisette, slow-cooked lamb shoulder, or beef bourguignon with Paris mash. No French kitchen would be complete without a quintessential dessert and for your stage in le kitchen Le Coq you'll whip up crème brûleé, chocolate fondant, or pain perdue (that's bread and butter pudding if you don't wanna Google it).

So, if you want all the glitz and glamour of running a kitchen without the commitment of opening your own restaurant, this is the sign you have been waiting for. Head to the Le Coq website here to book your session and gather your besties for the dinner party to end all dinner parties.

Want even more French food in your life? Save on the washing up and head to one of Sydney's best French bistros.