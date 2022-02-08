Sydney
Bistrot Gavroche
The best French restaurants in Sydney

For when you want the classics

Elizabeth McDonald
Time Out editors
Elizabeth McDonald
From light-as-air crepes to seafood bouillabaisse and rich steak tartare, Sydney has a lot of to offer the Francophile. Here’s our ranked list of where to indulge your Gallic side in Sydney, so you can get oh so French any day of the week.

Hubert
1. Hubert

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sydney

To experience not just France, but Paris during the Belle Époque, head to Hubert in the CBD. The candlelit tables and old-fashioned tunes, carefully crafted cocktails and beautiful food will convince you to start planning your next visit as soon as you sit down. 

Felix
2. Felix

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

It's all about the atmosphere at Felix, from the floor-to-ceiling tile work (including some saucy frescoes, if you look up) to the bentwood chairs and polished brass. The menu of bistro classics is deceptively simple but for the most part beautifully executed. 

Bistrot Gavroche

3. Bistrot Gavroche

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Chippendale

Chippendale’s latest French eatery is all about giving punters that classic-French bistro experience. There is pâté en croûte de grand-père Henri and French onion soup also dedicated to the chef's grandfather. Plus, escargots (snails), king crab thermidor and a classic melted goat’s cheese salad.

Read more
Bistrot 916
4. Bistrot 916

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Potts Point

You've probably had at least one 'a-ha' moment with Dan Pepperell’s cooking. The pretzel with whipped bottarga that might never leave 10 William Street’s menu, perhaps? Or was it the triumphant chicken fricassée or gutsy kimchi gratin at Restaurant Hubert? Or even that unforgettable butter-chicken-esque trippa alla Romana from his most recent stint at Alberto’s LoungeOdds are, you're likely to have another one at his latest venture, Bistrot 916, which opened in early 2021. Especially if you order the duck frites.

Bistro Papillon
5. Bistro Papillon

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Sydney

Restaurant years are like dogs years, so venues like this quiet, unassuming French bistro at the well-tailored end of CBD anywhere basically qualifies for long service. For the last eight years, Bistro Papillon’s owners, Xavier Huitorel and Ludovic Geyer, keep things simple – but extravagantly French — with both the menu and decor at this solid 40-seater. 

Loulou
6. Loulou

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Lavender Bay

Tucked away near the base of the Harbour Bridge in Milsons Point is Loulou, a staunchly French bistro with a few timely twists. Yes, of course, there are the classics of steak frites, mille-feuille and charcuterie made in-house, Champagne in long-stemmed glasses and the ubiquitous baguette. However, where Loulou stands apart from the clichés is a strong line of freshness. It’s French, yes, but French-Lite.

 

Frenchies Bistro and Brewery
7. Frenchies Bistro and Brewery

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Rosebery

Think of a night out at a French restaurant, and it’s unlikely you’ll picture yourself surrounded by giant tanks of beer. Yet at Frenchies Bistro and Brewery in Rosebery, that’s exactly the kind of sweet spot that craft beer and charcuterie lovers would find themselves in. 

Bellevue Cottage by Antoine
8. Bellevue Cottage by Antoine

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Glebe

Whole grains and green smoothies double-dose you with nutrients and smug achievement first thing in the morning, but there’s something to be said for the satisfaction of treating yourself to a breakfast whose only concern is being delicious, even if it takes an unholy amount of butter to get there. This appears to be the attitude at Bellevue Cottage by Antoine, the very French café and restaurant that has taken up residence in a beautifully restored heritage building along the Glebe foreshore.

Loluk Bistro
9. Loluk Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Surry Hills

One of the first things you’ll notice about Loluk Bistro is that its patrons are mostly French. Close your eyes in the middle of the whitewashed, Riviera-inspired dining room and it’s easy to forget you’re steps away from Taylor Square. The unmistakably Provençal menu may have something to do with its Gallic clientele. 

Bistro Rex
10. Bistro Rex

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Elizabeth Bay

In Paris, where day drinking is encouraged and a tote bag is incomplete without a fresh baguette sticking out of it, you take the availability of an everyday, local bistro for granted. But here in Sydney, finding a good, mid-week steak frites is much harder work – Potts Point’s Bistro Rex is setting out to change this.

