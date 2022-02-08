The best French restaurants in Sydney

Whole grains and green smoothies double-dose you with nutrients and smug achievement first thing in the morning, but there’s something to be said for the satisfaction of treating yourself to a breakfast whose only concern is being delicious, even if it takes an unholy amount of butter to get there. This appears to be the attitude at Bellevue Cottage by Antoine, the very French café and restaurant that has taken up residence in a beautifully restored heritage building along the Glebe foreshore.