Time Out says

The legendary Yulli's yum cha is coming back for one day only

Back by popular demand and for one day only, the legendary yum cha by Yulli's Brews will return to Alexandria. On Saturday June 25, you can wrap your laughing gear around delicious plant-based yum cha goodness like sweet and sour cauliflower, shitake mushroom buns, chilli and garlic eggplant, salt and pepper tofu, veggie gyozas, spring rolls, jackfruit pancakes and sticky date pudding — all washed down with some frosty fresh Yulli's Brews craft pints of course.

If you cast your mind back, you may recall the yum cha service at Yulli's Brews absolutely pumping every weekend and yes, it absolutely slapped.

This exciting, one-off event will be sure to book out so make sure you head to the Yulli's website here to avoid disappointment.

Yum cha is great, but how good's a beer? Check out Sydney's best craft breweries here.