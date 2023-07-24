Time Out Sydney is treating willing Sydney singles to a night of free food and romancing. The catch? You don't know who your date will be until you rock up

Calling all Sydney singles who crave the sweet, unfettered freedom of ‘90s blind dates.

Us love gods over at Time Out have something very special for you – and you’re going to want to pay attention.

Time Out Sydney is throwing it back to the days of old (aka: pre internet dating), and setting up the ultimate blind date for all love-seeking Sydneysiders willing to throw themselves into the exhilarating unknown.

We are putting on our best matchmaking hats, and setting up pairs of random Sydney singles on blind dates in Sydney restaurants and bars.

We’re talking totally blind. And we’re also talking a totally free dinner for you (and your romantic companion). This is old-school anonymous romancing, in the best possible way.

Enter: Love At First Bite.

How does this work?

Everyone who is interested will be asked to fill out this survey .

Your answers will help us figure out who you are and what you’re looking for in a romantic partner.

But, as is the case with all blind dates, you won’t get to find out who they are until you get to the venue we book you into. We all love a little risky surprise.

If we manage to successfully find you a match (PSA: you’ll be matched on age, sexual orientation and as many similarities as we can find), you’ll be notified by text and email.

Note: You will need to be available to go on a date before August 21, 2023, in order to qualify.

After you are notified that you have a match, we will organise for you and your *unknown* romantic interest to meet at a Sydney venue for a meal and drinks that will be taken care of by Time Out.

What happens on this date?

You’ll be met at the venue by a Time Out Sydney staffer, who will take a few casual photos of you and your date. We will then vanish away into the night and leave you to flirt, eat and plan world domination (as all good dates tend to do) with your new companion.

What happens after the date?

After the date’s done, we'll call you with a few questions about your first impressions, what you ate, and what you thought about the whole bizarre thing. You’ll also be asked if you want to see your person again – so be prepared for your ego to be either a) buoyed to impossible heights, or b) slightly and lightly bruised.

We don’t make the rules on that front.

You'll then feature in an article on Time Out Sydney and our social channels.

That’s all from Time Out’s end.

The rest of the love story? That’s all on you.

Want more romance, free from Time Out's meddlesome matchmaking? Get out and about on one of these amazing free and cheap dates in Sydney.