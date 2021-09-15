After more than 30 years, Steve Costi's Seafood launches online store

The dawn of the casual seafood tower is upon us

Finally! The age of the mid-week lobster feast has arrived. After more than three decades, the Sydney-based seafood market, Steve Costi Seafood has launched an online shop and frankly, you deserve it.

Market-fresh seafood, prepared and packed each morning, delivered directly to your door? Yes, please. You can choose from a huge selection of fresh, high-quality seafood, including whole lobsters, fish fillets, oysters, prawns, sashimi platters, and ready-made meals like seafood lasagna and fish pie.

Steve Costi is part of a family legacy of fishmongers, spending his whole life in the biz since his dad opened the first Costi's in Lakemba back in 1985 where he quickly earned a reputation for sourcing the best quality and the largest variety of produce available in Sydney, working directly with local fishmongers.

Fast forward 36 years and Steve has over 20 stores Australia-wide, including at the renowned David Jones Food Hall and now, at long last, an online seafood store.

Aswell as the fresh seafood, you can also get your buttery little hands on a whole load of other treasures of the sea; salted bottarga, lobster infused oil, caviar and cuttlefish are all available at the online shop, so bring in the dancing lobsters.

Looking for more bougie delights? These are Sydney's top luxe food deliveries.

Want some inspiration for keeping busy this week? Here are our top picks for things to do in Sydney right now.

.