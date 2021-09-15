Aussie artisan gifts for every budget that you can buy online

Sydney-based beauty brand Mei & Co is all about manufacturing handmade soaps and vegan skincare from 100 per cent natural, sustainable and chemical-free ingredients that your skin will love. If you're looking for an affordable pressie for someone who deserves to break up their routine with a nourishing, fragrant soap, this three-pack for just $20 is the way to go. The pink clay soap with its blend of lavender and ylang ylang essential oils restores radiance, the green clay with lemongrass and basil detoxes skin, and the earthy red clay with patchouli regenerates and cools the skin for a glowing complexion. Check out the full range, including skincare packs starting at $80, here.
Ah, gift shopping. Take one part eager excitement to treat someone you care about and add one part forlorn dread over finding the right gift to show someone what they mean to you. Am I right? And that's all before budget even comes into the equation.
Fret no more. We've rounded up a bunch of items from small artisan Aussie businesses at a range of price points, so not only can you find the right gift, but you can support local while you're at it.
All these suggestions come care of Artisan Collective Australia, a simple to use online marketplace dedicated to showcasing the wares of Australian-based small businesses that are intimately involved in the designing and making process of their wares. Started in Sydney in early 2020, what began as a simple e-commerce solution for stallholders who suddenly couldn't set up shop at their local artisan markets when lockdowns first hit is now a burgeoning online community.