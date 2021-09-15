Sydney
Lavender tea by Inspired Health by Dee
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Inspired Health by Dee

Aussie artisan gifts for every budget that you can buy online

Check out these affordable finds from Artisan Collective Australia, a new homegrown online marketplace

Written by
Alannah Maher
Ah, gift shopping. Take one part eager excitement to treat someone you care about and add one part forlorn dread over finding the right gift to show someone what they mean to you. Am I right? And that's all before budget even comes into the equation. 

Fret no more. We've rounded up a bunch of items from small artisan Aussie businesses at a range of price points, so not only can you find the right gift, but you can support local while you're at it.

All these suggestions come care of Artisan Collective Australia, a simple to use online marketplace dedicated to showcasing the wares of Australian-based small businesses that are intimately involved in the designing and making process of their wares. Started in Sydney in early 2020, what began as a simple e-commerce solution for stallholders who suddenly couldn't set up shop at their local artisan markets when lockdowns first hit is now a burgeoning online community. 

Nine gorgeous gifts by Aussie artisans

Clay Trio Natural Soap Gift Box, $20
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Mel & Co

Clay Trio Natural Soap Gift Box, $20

Sydney-based beauty brand Mei & Co is all about manufacturing handmade soaps and vegan skincare from 100 per cent natural, sustainable and chemical-free ingredients that your skin will love. If you're looking for an affordable pressie for someone who deserves to break up their routine with a nourishing, fragrant soap, this three-pack for just $20 is the way to go. The pink clay soap with its blend of lavender and ylang ylang essential oils restores radiance, the green clay with lemongrass and basil detoxes skin, and the earthy red clay with patchouli regenerates and cools the skin for a glowing complexion. Check out the full range, including skincare packs starting at $80, here.

Calm Tea Pouch, $22
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Inspired Health by Dee

Calm Tea Pouch, $22

Do you have a tea lover in your life? Check out the range of organic, naturopath-blended herbal teas from Baulkham Hills-based Inspired Health by Dee. The Calm Blend with real chamomile flowers and lavender flowers is balanced to calm the nervous system. Served warm with a drizzle of honey, it's the perfect bedtime beverage. Or you can also chill it over ice. A pouch will set you back $22, and you have the option to chuck in a tea infuser for $10. Check out the full tea range, including sampler tubes that start at $14, here.

Daily Balancing Cleanser, $24.99
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | The Purity Project

Daily Balancing Cleanser, $24.99

This cleanser comes from the Purity Project, a new Lane Cove North-based small business on a mission to create minimalistic and mindful skincare. Formulated with a mixture of jojoba seed oil, castor oil, rosehip seed oil and olive oil, this vitamin-packed oil cleanser washes away daily impurities without stripping or clogging your skin. Check out the full range, including some gift boxes stretching from $50-$105, here.

'You Are Egg-cellent' Handmade Statement Earrings, $40
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | FunkyFunYou

'You Are Egg-cellent' Handmade Statement Earrings, $40

Flowers die. Plants require a certain level of maintenance to not die. And sweets are temporary. If you're looking for a longer-lasting and pun-tastic way to let someone know you think they're great, or 'egg-cellent', these statement earrings could be the way to go. These handmade resin pieces come served sunny side up from Brunswick West born funky jewellery crew FunkyFunYou. For more designs that are just unique enough to match the energy of the bold statement human in your life, featuring pressed flowers and tiny people figurines floating in epoxy, check out the collection here. If statement earrings are your jam, also check out the collection from Sydney's upcycled funksters Maraca.

Nourishing Hair Masque (200g), $46
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Hello Islie

Nourishing Hair Masque (200g), $46

Know somebody whose hair has been going through it? Well get them a jar of this rich, buttery formulation to slap on their scalp and work through their ends. Whether they've been going a little hard with the bleach in lockdown or just missing their faithful hairdresser, this stuff will help whatever follies their follicles have dealt with. The Nourishing Hair Masque comes from Parkes-based boutique hair care brand Hello Islie. The vegan-friendly formula encourages thicker and fuller hair, revives dry and brittle ends, and reduces further hair loss and breakage. Check out more options here, including scrunchie combo packs.

'Tranquillity' Terrarium DIY Kit, $49.50
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Two Fish & me

'Tranquillity' Terrarium DIY Kit, $49.50

Buy one of these adorable little terrarium kits for a friend and you might find yourself green with envy over their new mossy little pal. These DIY domes come from creative family business Two Fish & me, based in Turramurra South. What sets these apart from the other open-top DIY terrariums on the market is that you don't even have to water them, ever. The organic component is a variety of preserved mosses. After you assemble your tiny garden landscape, just pop it somewhere out of direct sunlight, indoors with plenty of humidity, and it will do its thing. Check out the full range of moss terrariums, ranging from $29 to $73.50, here.

Puppy Leather Bookmark, $79
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | The Local Craftsman

Puppy Leather Bookmark, $79

Now here is a gift for all the book hounds, dog people, sausage dog tragics and leather lovers in your life. This hand-stitched, vegetable-tanned kangaroo leather bookmark was handmade in Sydney by Yarrawarrah-based leatherworker The Local Craftsman. This handsome dachshund comes with or without a strapping red leather bowtie, just in case the person you're buying for would rather not have that added three millimetres of thickness on their page holder. You can check out more handmade leather goods from the same maker here.

'Lila' Macrame Wall Hanger, $85
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Lorna & Lila Macrame

'Lila' Macrame Wall Hanger, $85

Do you know someone whose space is just crying out for the beachy, boho vibes of a macrame statement piece? Western Australian-based biz Lorna & Lila Macrame has you covered for those. All of their pieces are handmade from Australian and recycled natural cotton. At $85, the 'Lila' Wall Hanger is about 60 centimetres wide and hangs down about 60-65 centimetres. You'll find wall hangers and pot plant hangers in varying sizes and shades (including dusty pink) ranging from $50 to $265 here.

Linen Cushion Cover in 'Dusk', $130
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | Sarah Silverton

Linen Cushion Cover in 'Dusk', $130

If you're after a gift for the discerning ocean lover or fan of Sydney's coastline, check out the collection from Sydney-based photographer Sarah Silverton. Her evocative captures of the sand and swell around Bondi, Tamarama and Mackenzie’s Bay have been transferred onto dreamy sarongs, scarves and home furnishings. This 100 per cent linen tonal cushion cover fits a 50cm by 50cm cushion. You just know that this design would delight any statement cushion lover, and grind the gears of their partner who finds all cushions excessive and unnecessary. Fun! But if you'd rather not get into all of that, play it safe one of Silverton's tea towels ($35). Peruse the range here.

