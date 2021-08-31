Four pampering products to soothe you in lockdown

Ultimate Hand and Body Lotion from Clémence Organics

It was a combination of pandemic-prone skin issues, the looming prospect of my thirtieth birthday and a skincare budget that can stretch slightly further than chemist aisles that made me realise that it was time to get serious about my skincare regime. Not because I need to, or because society perpetuates effed-up ideals about ageing and beauty, but because I’m worth it, and besides, a twice-daily skincare routine is an excellent way to tether yourself to a mindfulness practice, especially when it involves pretty smells and the outcome of supple, soft skin. After having a consultation with Bridget Carmady, who is the founder of Blue Mountains-based skincare brand Clémence Organics as well as university-trained naturopath and complementary medicine specialist, I started a routine involving a low-foaming cleanser, a misting toner, a repairing serum and a protecting and clarifying lotion. Within a week I was already getting comments about my “glowing” complexion (mostly via video meetings, but I digress). These products aren’t flashy, but they are gentle, soothing and lightly scented with nourishing natural ingredients like Kakadu plum and green tea extract. Everything is Australian-made, environmentally friendly, bottled in recycleable packaging and not tested on animals to boot. Put simply, I’m ready to enter a monogamous relationship with this skincare range. But if going all-in on investing in a new product range feels like an overwhelming commitment for you, then I would suggest dipping a pinky finger into the world of Clémence Organics with the product that saved my chapped and over-sanitized hands, the Ultimate Hand and Body Lotion ($49.98). Lightly scented with regenerative ingredients like organic rosehip and shea nut oils and infused with aloe vera to soothe inflammation, this lotion absorbs quickly without greasy residue. Lather it on after showering or washing your hands in order to repair from daily wear and tear.