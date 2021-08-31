Four pampering products to soothe you in lockdown

Rejuvenating Lip and Skin Balm from Folkologie
When you have tired of the temperamental nature of your supermarket pawpaw ointment and the half-used sea of lip balms scattered through your handbags, come over to the light side and try the Rejuvenating Lip and Skin Balm ($10) from Folkologie on for size. Founded by a duo looking to bring something quirky, creative and ‘folk-y’ to Aussie consumers, Folkologie is a store flogging handcrafted gifts, furniture, homewares and skin and beauty products in the tiny township of Rylstone on the fringe of Mudgee – shipping all over the country. You can’t really understand how addictively smooth, soothing and delicious this handmade balm is until you get your hands on your own jar. A restorative salve for rough, dry and cracked lips and skin, it is concocted from a blend of hemp oil, sweet almond oil, sunflower oil, lanolin, calendula infused oil, olive oil, grape seed oil and beeswax and lightly scented with lavender, geranium, and frankincense. You can also slap it on any mossie bites or skin irritations. The 50mL jar is surprisingly large for a lip product and you’ll find that even if you’re smearing a finger in the yellow ointment several times a day for months, you’ll barely make a dent. Talk about bang for your buck. If you’re looking for something else to pop in your virtual trolley, the ‘Rylstone Soak’ Bath Salts ($26) are a great mood enhancer to whisk you away to a country escape. Soak your feet or immerse your whole bod in the scents of rose petals, lavender and cedarwood, mandarin, patchouli and rosewood essential oils.