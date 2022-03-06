Sydney
A purple box labelled International Women's Day
Photograph: Supplied

Celebrate the women in your life with Dr Dough Donuts

Support women in business and start conversations over pretty purple treats

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
It's International Women's Day this Tuesday, March 8, and the women of Dr Dough Donuts want to celebrate in the sweetest way they know how. A special limited run of IWD doughnuts will be available for delivery right across Sydney the whole day and frankly, we can't think of a more delicious way to recognise the achievements of the inspiring women in our lives.

A flat lay of purple, white and pink doughnuts
Photograph: Supplied

Founded by a powerful woman herself, Kristy Bannister, Dr Dough Donuts prides itself in understanding the hard work and determination of all the bad-ass female identifying warriors out there. Building her brand up from scratch, Kristy turned her passion for baking into a successful doughnut delivery business and grounded herself as a true entrepreneur.

Now is the time to seek out women-run businesses and support them with gusto (and then keep doing that year-round) so send a batch of deliciousness out, remind the women in your lives of their value, and #breakthebias. 

Want to support more women-run businesses? Check out these incredible sexual health businesses run by bad-ass babes.

