A certain cut-out of a crocodile dressed as a cowboy and holding a sign saying ‘Fancy That’ holds a special place in the local lore of Crows Nest. While nostalgia over the sign remains, Fancy That has ditched the croc and made a couple of moves since their days perched on the Pacific Highway. Nowadays, you can find this colourful costume business on the main shopping drag of Willoughby Road (where they moved in January of 2024).

Their full offering, covering costumes to buy and hire (plus balloons) is now all on one level, making it even easier to shop. They’ve always got an extensive range instore, plus even more online that ships direct to you from their wholesale suppliers.

On the retail front, you'll find high-quality costumes and accessories for children and adults, including imported Swarovski crystal-encrusted masks and special FX makeup, like 3D flesh tattoos. Plus, with the licenced movie costumes, you can try before you buy.

The costume-hire side of the business will have you dressed to the nines, with everything from intricately beaded flapper dresses to giant animal mascots. (Note: costume hire is for grown ups only, sorry kids!)

Are you shopping for statement balloons? They offer a done-for-you balloon bouquet and decor service with delivery options. Plus, they offer a recycling service for your balloons, which is a great eco-friendly option to get in on the helium-loaded fun!

Want more? Check out the best costume shops in Sydney.