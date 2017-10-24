The best costume shops in Sydney

Tucked away in a Surry Hills sidestreet is the little costume treasure chest known as Snog the Frog. After entering their garage door you are surrounded by a collection of ridiculous celebrity masks. Upstairs is a small retail area but the real winner here are the hire costumes – especially their celebrity and character costumes. Most full costumes are around $70 to hire but you can easily hire bits and pieces and combine them with items from home to create a costume. The strength of Snog the Frog is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously and that’s the attitude to take when you go in there. The staff are really friendly and helpful so they can turn you into pretty much whoever you want to be in seconds. While their costumes may not be the best quality you will be sure to have a great time dressing up in the shop and likely to make a few people laugh at the party.