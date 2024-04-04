Find a dress for every occasion with this new collection

Enjoy the last days of warm weather with Sussan’s range of dresses and accessories

With summer well and truly gone, Sydney’s sunny days are numbered. In fact, despite experiencing the hottest start to March in over a century, Sydney is set to experience a month’s worth of rain in a day. But this rainy front won’t last forever, and for those not willingly to abandon all hope yet, a summery dress from Sussan’s new range is the perfect way to farewell the warm weather.

Luckily, the collection is made up of a variety of styles including linen, tunic, belted and knit, so whether you’re willing to wait around to soak up the remaining rays or are ready to transition into a new season, there’s a dress for every occasion.

While you’re unlikely to leave empty-handed after a browse of the latest collection, here are our top picks with accessories to match.





A beach-ready linen dress

This chic linen blend pocket dress comes in black or white and makes for the ideal throw on dress when the sun is scorching. Pair it with a large shoulder bag for a day at the beach.

An office dress

Nothing says comfort and style like a long knit black dress. This one comes short sleeved with a collar and is best dressed down with sneakers and a cross body bag for a day of work.

A going out dress

Throw a coat or light jacket over this stamp print dress which is soon to be on heavy rotation in your wardrobe because of its versatility. We think it would look best on a night out with some knee high boots and silver stud earrings. Need we say more?

