Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman posing on a pier for a fashion campaign
Photograph: Supplied | Sussan

Find a dress for every occasion with this new collection

Enjoy the last days of warm weather with Sussan’s range of dresses and accessories

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Sussan
Advertising

With summer well and truly gone, Sydney’s sunny days are numbered. In fact, despite experiencing the hottest start to March in over a century, Sydney is set to experience a month’s worth of rain in a day. But this rainy front won’t last forever, and for those not willingly to abandon all hope yet, a summery dress from Sussan’s new range is the perfect way to farewell the warm weather. 

Luckily, the collection is made up of a variety of styles including linen, tunic, belted and knit, so whether you’re willing to wait around to soak up the remaining rays or are ready to transition into a new season, there’s a dress for every occasion.

While you’re unlikely to leave empty-handed after a browse of the latest collection, here are our top picks with accessories to match. 

A beach-ready linen dress 

This chic linen blend pocket dress comes in black or white and makes for the ideal throw on dress when the sun is scorching. Pair it with a large shoulder bag for a day at the beach. 

An office dress 

Nothing says comfort and style like a long knit black dress. This one comes short sleeved with a collar and is best dressed down with sneakers and a cross body bag for a day of work.  

A going out dress 

Throw a coat or light jacket over this stamp print dress which is soon to be on heavy rotation in your wardrobe because of its versatility. We think it would look best on a night out with some knee high boots and silver stud earrings. Need we say more? 

Check out the full range of dresses from Sussan

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.