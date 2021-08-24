Sydney’s Vegan Market and its newer after-dark carnival event are loved for being gathering places for the local plant-powered community and vegan-curious reducitarians to gather and browse amongst environmentally conscious businesses and vendors selling 100 per cent vegan food. With Sydney back under lockdown and public gatherings on hold, the team at Vegan NSW, the crew behind the markets – including the market manager and Time Out Sydney Sustainability Future Shaper, known simply as Jones – have come up with a new way to connect the community with local small and micro vegan businesses.

The Vegan Directory is a brand new online portal where you can browse, click through and order directly with local vegan businesses. Echoing the market feel, the directory is divvied up by the same categories the market stalls are grouped under: there’s Artisan Alley, Savoury Street, Sweet Tooth Central and Eco Alley, to name a few. So if you are looking for some eco products, soaps, cupcakes, ready-made curries, business advice or an animal sanctuary to support, this is the one-stop-shop you've been looking for.

Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Vegan Market | Shilu's Vegetarian

Peruse goods you can get delivered to your doorstep in lockdown, like decadent vegan cheeses from Dilectio and other kitchen staples from the Vegan Grocery Store, mixed dessert boxes from Fresh + Frosted, earth-friendly yoga mats from Mikkoa, reusable silicone baking mats from 4evaeco, and lots more.

“When we had to cancel Sydney Vegan Market in June due to the ongoing Covid outbreak, we knew we had to do something that would help our wonderful communities to stay connected with each other,” the Vegan NSW team said. “When we have had to cancel the markets in the past we have been amazed by the support that our stallholders have received, but we’ve noticed that it's been challenging for people to know how and where to support them.”

Vegan NSW is all about supporting, growing and inspiring the vegan movement by showing that veganism is accessible, fun and delicious. You can browse the directory over here.

