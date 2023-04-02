Sydney
Markets at Glebe

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Glebe Primary School, Glebe
Spend your Saturday at the markets

You’ll find massive variety among the 200 stalls that take over Glebe Public School each Saturday morning, but it’s the fashion ones that attract most visitors. There are rows upon rows of eccentric and colourful vintage clothes, alongside hand-crafted jewellery, accessories and new clothing designed by locals. There are vintage stalls scattered all around the market, but the smaller section just off Derby Lane at the back of the school is a goldmine and a slightly quieter place to scour through racks and try things on. 

Even if you’re not searching for a new wardrobe, the Markets at Glebe is a great place to grab some lunch and relax on the school lawns where live musicians serenade the crowd.

The lane of food stalls – just opposite the lawn – has old market favourites, as well as more high-end offerings.

Want to market all day long? Hop, skip and jump over to Rozelle for some more treasures.

Ben Neutze

Details

Event website:
www.glebemarkets.com.au/
Address:
Glebe Primary School
Cnr Derby Place and Glebe Pt Rd
Glebe
Sydney
2037
Contact:
0419 291 449
Opening hours:
Sat 10am-4pm

Dates and times

