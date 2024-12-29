Sydney
Rozelle Collectors Market

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Rozelle Public School, Rozelle
Time Out says

Rozelle Markets is the place to go for a good rummage

A new wardrobe doesn’t have to mean popping tags on hundreds of dollars worth of swag, especially when you’re shopping at this long-standing secondhand market in Rozelle. The schoolyard of the Rozelle Public School has been a hive of weekend crate digging for more than 20 years, and while some stalls have almost earned long service leave, there are always newcomers keen to swap their good and chattel for some cold hard cash.

The market runs on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, and you can find bargains for less than you’d spend on a coffee – it’s all about the chase. Don’t be afraid to dig down into the tables of tops and skirts, T-shirt piles and racks of leather jackets. And if you don’t need vintage boots, a floral dress or a designer bargain, stroll through stalls selling antiques, cut glass crystal, old suitcases, DVDs, furniture and bric-a-brac. 

When you’re completely overstimulated head to the top right corner of the market where a handful of food stalls sell Himalayan fare, fresh juices squeezed on demand, gozleme, and dim sum. Because it’s a school there are no soft drinks sold on site, but a watermelon and rockmelon juice should sort out any dusty heads, and if nothing in the second-hand market grabs your attention, you can always grab a plant from the garden stall on your way out.

Want to know about markets in other parts of Sydney? Here's our guide.

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait

Details

Event website:
rozellecollectorsmarket.com.au/
Address:
Rozelle Public School
663 Darling St
Rozelle
Sydney
2039
Opening hours:
Sat and Sun, 9am-3pm

Dates and times

