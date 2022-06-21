This fresh and playful gift and design shop is turning heads in Leichhardt

Time Out says

A new shop has just opened up on one of Leichhardt's blocks, and newsflash folks: it’s pretty bloody cool.

‘Neighbourhood’ is the freshest gift and design shop to hit the Inner West, with this clean and bright space dedicated to local makers and sustainable global shakers. Designed to be a one-stop shop for that ever-elusive perfect present, Neighbourhood offers small-batch foods by local makers, candles from California, handmade ceramics by local artists, First Nations art, and Italian glassware, as well as a variety of other carefully curated treasures that are designed to delight anyone who sees them – whether that be a 90-year-old nonna, hard-to-buy for best mate, or a friendly cocker spaniel.

Neighbourhood is all about nailing that brief.

Leichhardt has long been a vibrant haven of close community, with it’s cosy connected spirit strong in the collective Sydney consciousness since the early 50s. This fact of both Leichhardt's past, and present, has informed co-owners Airlie Welch and Claire Bi in their creation of ‘Neighbourhood’, a store whose tagline is ‘feels like home’, with their main goal to reinvigorate a legendary suburb that has done it tough in the last few years with lockdowns and small business shutdowns.

Dedicated to celebrating the varied vibrance of Leichhardt's local community, Neighbourhood is a place where locals can gather to chat, peruse wonderfully unique products from all over the Inner West – and the world, and reconnect with the vitality of spirit that has kept this suburb going for so many years.

Now, when in town, you can pop into this playful space, peruse objects that come with their own wild and wonderful stories, and, in the process, contribute to keeping Leichhardt going, one funky piece of pottery at a time.

You can check Neighbourhood out on their Instagram, or learn more about them on their website.

