Precinct 75 Autumn Design Fair

Browse seasonal bargains by local makers and designers at these quarterly markets

Precinct 75 is a centre for Sydney makers, food and drink purveyors and creatives selling everything from furniture to flowers, homewares, beer and coffee. The autumn edition of their seasonal markets is hosted in a sunny St Peters warehouse and courtyard.

The pop-up market complements existing retail businesses that operate on the site which include vintage and antique furniture store Water Tiger, natural textile producer Saarde Home, and aspirational homewares boutique, the Society Inc. You can also visit the Willie the Boatman brewery for a pint or load-up on caffeine from Sample Coffee in between browsing.

The line-up isn't confirmed yet, but previous seasons have seen Poppy & Pom's hand-made children's clothing range, organic hand-blended teas from Taste Kaleidoscope Teas, natural skincare products by Oleu Life, and Alana Douvros Jewellery's raw stone pieces.

The whole family can enjoy the fair, with kid-friendly activities (they'll often put up a jumping castle) and a dog-friendly environment.