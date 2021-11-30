Ham covered in Fireball Whiskey is one way to get us singing Christmas carols

Christmas lunch is a meal full of tradition: mum makes the ham, nan brings pudding and Aunty Suzie is in charge of the trifle. This year, you can let mum know you have the ham covered. Covered in Fireball, that is.

It's a risky business taking the ham from mum, but Fireball Whiskey's Christmas Glazing Ham Kit promises to be a showstopper. Why? Because the rich, amber glaze is the perfect sticky mix of sweet and spicy, with hints of festive flavours and that signature Fireball cinnamon kick.

However, you have more than the glaze to look forward to. The Fireball Whiskey's Christmas Glazing Ham Kit is made in collaboration with Vic's Meats and includes a leg ham bone in half (chump or hock end), a 300ml tub of Fireball ham glaze and a six-pack of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey minis to really get the party started.

These bad boys will sell out fast, so order yours on the Vic's Meat website now.

Looking to get into the festive mood? Check out where to see Christmas lights in Sydney here.