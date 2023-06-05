Time Out says

Need to move house for cheap? Look no further

Off the Great Western Freeway, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Salvos is the place to go if you’re moving house.

A true Mecca for thrifty Sydneysiders, Salvos Minchinbury is a one-stop-shop for all your home decor, furniture, clothing and accessory needs. The huge, warehouse-style store has dedicated the majority of their floor space to pre-loved furniture. You name it, they have it: couches, dining settings, bed frames, dressers, desks and even a family-size refrigerator are up for grabs.

Plus, the clothing section is not to be overshadowed. Fashionistas can peruse vintage from all decades, however, for all Y2K fans, there were a whole lot of 2000s-esque factory seconds (including navy corsets and tie-dyed hotpants) up for grabs on our visit.

Whether your decor design style is funky or formal, Salvos Minchinbury has you covered – and all for a fraction of the original cost. What are you waiting for?