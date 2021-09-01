Sydneysiders can now get cocktails in a goon sack

Because if there's anything 2021 needs right now, it's a sack of booze

The year is 2008. You're sitting around this table in your friend's back yard. There are UDL cans strewn about and the party is lit. Suddenly someone busts out the Fruity Lexia and eyes the Hills Hoist with a knowing smile. The party just went from good to great.

If this stroll down memory lane sparked joy for you, we've got great news. The team at Sophisticated Cocktail Co. have teamed up with Wild Spirit Distillery in Brookvale to bring you the Tasti Toni – a Negroni goon sack. If there's anything 2021 needs right now, it's a sack of booze, let's be honest.

Photograph: Supplied/The Sophisticated Cocktail Co

The Tasti Toni Negroni is the seventh bagged cocktail from the company that is changing the way we drink pre-mixed cocktails. Joining Sophisticated Cocktail Co’s ready-to-drink range of Margarita, Cosmo, Piña Colada, Espresso Martini and Old Fashioned, the Negroni features an expertly crafted dry gin from WildSpirits, a rich sweet vermouth and bitter liqueur for a decidedly elegant take on arguably Australia's greatest gift to drinking, the goon bag.

While you may not want to peg this bad boy to your clothesline, it will still go perfectly with your backyard drinking sesh, just add ice and a slice of orange. The Tasti Toni Negroni is just $65 for a 750ml bag and you can get your hands on one by heading to the Sophisticated Cocktail Co.'s website here.

