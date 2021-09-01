Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
On a pink background, negroni cocktail is being poured into a glass from a black drink sack
Photograph: Supplied/Sophisticated Cocktail Co

Sydneysiders can now get cocktails in a goon sack

Because if there's anything 2021 needs right now, it's a sack of booze

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

The year is 2008. You're sitting around this table in your friend's back yard. There are UDL cans strewn about and the party is lit. Suddenly someone busts out the Fruity Lexia and eyes the Hills Hoist with a knowing smile. The party just went from good to great. 

If this stroll down memory lane sparked joy for you, we've got great news. The team at Sophisticated Cocktail Co. have teamed up with Wild Spirit Distillery in Brookvale to bring you the Tasti Toni – a Negroni goon sack. If there's anything 2021 needs right now, it's a sack of booze, let's be honest.

On a pink background, negroni cocktail is being poured into a glass from a black drink sackPhotograph: Supplied/The Sophisticated Cocktail Co

The Tasti Toni Negroni is the seventh bagged cocktail from the company that is changing the way we drink pre-mixed cocktails. Joining Sophisticated Cocktail Co’s ready-to-drink range of Margarita, Cosmo, Piña Colada, Espresso Martini and Old Fashioned, the Negroni features an expertly crafted dry gin from WildSpirits, a rich sweet vermouth and bitter liqueur for a decidedly elegant take on arguably Australia's greatest gift to drinking, the goon bag.

While you may not want to peg this bad boy to your clothesline, it will still go perfectly with your backyard drinking sesh, just add ice and a slice of orange. The Tasti Toni Negroni is just $65 for a 750ml bag and you can get your hands on one by heading to the Sophisticated Cocktail Co.'s website here.

On the hunt for more pre-mixed cocktails in Sydney? We've got a handy list for that.

Need to restock the cocktail cart? Place an order at these top Sydney bottle shops that deliver.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.