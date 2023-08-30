Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Rocks Weekend Markets

  • Shopping
  • The Rocks
  1. Photograph: Robert Polmear
    Photograph: Robert Polmear
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Photograph: Robert Polmear
    Photograph: Robert Polmear
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Photograph: Robert Polmear
    Photograph: Robert Polmear
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Photograph: Robert Polmear
    Photograph: Robert Polmear
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Photograph: Robert Polmear
    Photograph: Robert Polmear
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Reacquaint yourself with the friendly and familiar faces of The Rocks’ much loved weekend market. Discover new and emerging talent in the dedicated designers’ and lifestyle section or follow the cobblestone laneways where even more stalls offer a full range of artisan and handmade products.

Details

Address:
Cnr Playfair & George Sts
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sat & Sun 10am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.