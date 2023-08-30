Reacquaint yourself with the friendly and familiar faces of The Rocks’ much loved weekend market. Discover new and emerging talent in the dedicated designers’ and lifestyle section or follow the cobblestone laneways where even more stalls offer a full range of artisan and handmade products.
The Rocks Weekend Markets
Details
- Cnr Playfair & George Sts
- The Rocks
- Sydney
- 2000
- Sat & Sun 10am-5pm
