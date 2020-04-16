The best sex shops in Sydney
From vanilla to kink and everything in between, there's something to tickle everyone's fancy
Sex shops get a bad wrap, but the skeezy, back alley stereotype is far from the norm in these sexually enlightened times in which we live. Greater sex positivity has helped society shed many uptight taboos and lifted the veil on the erotic hijinks many of us choose to dabble in. As the saying goes, a workman (or woman, or non-binary identifying person) is only as good as their tools, so it's worth investing in some quality hardware if you care about how you get your kicks.
And at the present time, while physical intimacy is temporarily out of reach for many of us, you may be in particular need of a few sexy sidekicks. So we've hunted down Sydney's finest purveyors of bedroom playthings, from cheeky toys to hardcore fetish gear, and best of all, they all deliver, discreetly and direct to your door.
Sydney's best sex shops
Adult World
Adult World bills itself as a supermarket-style shopping experience for sexy, sexy products, with everything from fetishwear to toys and porn. It's not fancy, but it comprehensively does the job.
Club X
With Ron Jeremy spruiking on their website and new product review videos by the comely Ms T, Club X is aiming itself at the mainstream, porn-lovin' market. And that's fine: the range is extensive and the decor cheeky, perfect for guys who want to maintain the fiction that they're only coming in for a laugh, nothing else, honest. If you're in the mood to be rude, and time is of the essence, they have a 1-2 hour express delivery option within the Sydney metropolitan area.
Funtasia
It's Ryde's home of sexy good times, specialising in adult fun for men and women of all proclivities. And it has a puntacular name – everyone loves that, right? Find a great selection of porn titles, toys, novelty items and gear for some of the more common kinks in the erotic arena.
The Pleasure Chest
This old favourite has been serving up porn, toys and lingerie and fetish gear for 30 years, catering to the straight, gay, bi, trans and intersex market. This was once a skin-flick porn palace, where you could slip a cheeky $20 and spend an afternoon with Madame Palm and her five lovely daughters. Now, it's a 21st-century outfit, with an excellent online presence for all your erotic needs.
Sax Fetish
The city's sexiest, kinkiest, most twisted and high-quality leather and fetishwear are to be found on the shelves of this Oxford Street institution. This delightful den caters for both newbies and old hands to the fetish game and carries some seriously sexy wear from studded harnesses, chaps and codpieces for the boys, through to latex leggings, rubber skirts and chrome bras for the gals.
Max Black
The Max philosophy is simple: they like to keep it classy. That's not to say that they aren't replete with all sorts of marvellously dirty and sexy equipment, but that they have gone to some design-heavy lengths to ensure that the place is all about a safe, fun space for their customers, regardless of gender or sexuality. To that end, the tend toward the pricier, high-quality end of the spectrum as befits its Newtown location.
The Toolshed
One of Sydney's best and most aptly named adult stores, The Toolshed, serves up some of the most creative and imaginative objects destined for the orifice of your choice. From Mould Your Own Pussy kits and deluxe double-ended dildos, through to porn classics such as Shaving Ryan's Privates and Edward Penishands, the Toolshed is all about bringing Sydney's sexy back.
Other Aussie sex stores you access online
Nikki Darling is Australia’s first gender-free sexual health and pleasure store, founded by sex-positive educator and pleasure activist, Lauren Clair. The website is easy to navigate and you even have the option of searching for items by specific body parts.
Par Femme is an independent online store created by women for women, selling loungewear and sex toys. If you sign up to the newsletter, you’ll score 10 per cent off your first order.
It isn't a secret that Wild Secrets is a great Aussie site for sex toys, bondage gear, lingerie and more. They offer super fast (even same-day delivery!) and discreet delivery plus a great range of toys you often have to search international sites for.
