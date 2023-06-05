Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Uturn Outlet Punchbowl

  • Shopping
  • Punchbowl
Interior of Uturn Punchbowl op shop
Photograph: Holly Edwards
Advertising

Time Out says

Uturn Outlet in Punchbowl is for those who like to thrift big

A trip to UTURN Punchbowl is unlike any other op shopping experience. You’re welcomed by rows of racks as far as the eye can see, laden with denim, vintage sportswear, and high-street finds. Aside from the racks of second-hand, first-rate clothing, you’ll also find miscellaneous homewares, rugs, and ‘pay per kilo’ bins. 

The ideal op-shop stop for gender-neutral and menswear styles, UTURN has a huge variety of options for all folk. We have managed to find Uniqlo Flared Jeans for $10, a chic pink vase for $6, and a beaded bag for $5. 

Their ‘pay per kilo’ bins are the perfect option for thrifty op shoppers who have an eye for potential, love to revamp, repair and get creative with their looks. 

Keep shopping in a thrifty kinda way with our guide to the best op shops in Sydney.

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
95 Bonds Road
Punchbowl
Sydney
2196
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8513 9710
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat, 9am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.