Uturn Outlet in Punchbowl is for those who like to thrift big

A trip to UTURN Punchbowl is unlike any other op shopping experience. You’re welcomed by rows of racks as far as the eye can see, laden with denim, vintage sportswear, and high-street finds. Aside from the racks of second-hand, first-rate clothing, you’ll also find miscellaneous homewares, rugs, and ‘pay per kilo’ bins.

The ideal op-shop stop for gender-neutral and menswear styles, UTURN has a huge variety of options for all folk. We have managed to find Uniqlo Flared Jeans for $10, a chic pink vase for $6, and a beaded bag for $5.

Their ‘pay per kilo’ bins are the perfect option for thrifty op shoppers who have an eye for potential, love to revamp, repair and get creative with their looks.