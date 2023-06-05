Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vinnies Brookvale

  • Shopping
  • Brookvale
Inside of Brookvale Vinnies
Photograph: Vinnies Brookvale
Advertising

Time Out says

Vinnies Brookvale does vintage furniture, clothes and treasures in a big way

Whether you’re looking for kitchenware, vintage sewing patterns or an Oroton Dress that still has its tags attached, Vinnies Brookvale has you covered. Located behind Warringah Mall, the cavernous store has something for everyone. 

A roomy, split-level space, you can easily spend an afternoon here perusing their pre-loved goods. A firm favourite among the budget-savvy, Vinnies Brookvale has the ideal mix of vintage, high-street and luxury. With donations from the folks of the Northern Beaches, you can expect to find a healthy dose of surf-shop goods, sundresses and denim. 

Our top finds have included current season Zara pants and skirt for less than 20 bucks, a solid timber mirror for $30, and (last, but not least) a butter yellow Oroton dress for $60. Winning. 

Want more? Check out our guide to the best op shops in Sydney.

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
22/24 Roger Street
Brookvale
Sydney
2100
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9938 4231
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat, 9am-5pm, Sun- 10am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.