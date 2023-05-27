BFT (Body Fit Training) gym was founded by Cameron Falloon, a strength and conditioning coach for AFL and international soccer teams. They offer 50-minute workouts, which are designed to help reduce fat and create lean muscle. The programs are scheduled in eight-week progressive blocks so members keep improving as they progress through.

BFT workouts are based on members working within prescribed heart rate zones, to help them achieve the best results. BFT have launced their own bespoke heart-rate measurement tech – it doesn't simply reward high heart rates, the way other systems do. It helps participants get results by hitting the correct zones (they use this example: being at a 90 to 99 per cent heart rate in a strength class won't get you the desired outcome of getting stronger and building muscle – they need to aim for the prescribed zone).

There are Sydney locations at Town Hall and in Waterloo. You can get a week-long visitor's pass for $70 to give it a go. A membership costs $70 per week; an eight-week challenge pack costs $129, and a 10 casual classes pack costs $280.

