Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

BFT - Town Hall

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney
A man and a woman lifting weights in a gym.
Photography: Supplied | BFT
Advertising

Time Out says

BFT gym helps members achieve results through their science-backed heart-rate measurement technology

 

BFT (Body Fit Training) gym was founded by Cameron Falloon, a strength and conditioning coach for AFL and international soccer teams. They offer 50-minute workouts, which are designed to help reduce fat and create lean muscle. The programs are scheduled in eight-week progressive blocks so members keep improving as they progress through.

BFT workouts are based on members working within prescribed heart rate zones, to help them achieve the best results. BFT have launced their own bespoke heart-rate measurement tech – it doesn't simply reward high heart rates, the way other systems do. It helps participants get results by hitting the correct zones (they use this example: being at a 90 to 99 per cent heart rate in a strength class won't get you the desired outcome of getting stronger and building muscle – they need to aim for the prescribed zone).

There are Sydney locations at Town Hall and in Waterloo. You can get a week-long visitor's pass for $70 to give it a go. A membership costs $70 per week; an eight-week challenge pack costs $129, and a 10 casual classes pack costs $280.

Looking for a healthy feed? Here's our guide to healthy eateries that don't suck.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
LG/117 York St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
0406 997 101
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.