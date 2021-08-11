What to order: the salad sandwich
An experience at Malibu has often been compared to Seinfeld's 'soup-nazi' episode. You're in, you're out, expect few pleasantries and leave with a life-changing meal. The opening hours are very limited, payment is cash only, and if you can even find the place - tucked away in a pokey alley behind a tattoo parlour in Surry Hills - you are in for a good time.
The sandwiches themselves are notoriously generous and sure, there are plenty of less-than-healthy options but don't overlook the salad sandwich when hunger strikes. Slices of cheese, grated carrots, loads of avocado, thickly sliced tomato and iceberg lettuce might sound a little like rabbit food but the sheer quantity and the vinaigrette they're tossed in means this isn't your standard salad sando. Missing the meat? Add some ham for a protein hit.
Right now, orders for pick-up are available.