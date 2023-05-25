Sydney
F45 Alexandria

  • Sport and fitness
  • Waterloo
People on training equipment at the gym
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

F45 is a global chain of specialty gyms with a cult following that offer HIIT training

Everyone knows someone who has converted to the cult of F45, a global chain of specialty gyms where instructors lead 45-minute sessions of HIIT (high intensity interval training) that’ll leave you knackered in the best possible way.

Devotees love the variety of workouts (composed from a database with thousands of exercises so each day is different), enthusiastic trainers, high-energy music and the camaraderie – not to mention accountability – that comes with exercising in a group.

Obviously there are studios all around Sydney. Find locations here.

Keen for a healthy feed? Check out our guide to healthy eateries that don't suck.

Written by
Juliana Yu

Details

Address:
213-217
Botany Rd
Waterloo
Sydney
2017
Contact:
View Website
0414 731 311
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 6am-7pm; Fri 6am-6.15pm; Sat 7-9.30am
