Hangdog Climbing Gym

  • Wollongong
Climbers belaying
Photography: Supplied/Hangdog
Climb indoors at Hangdog or let them take you out to some of the South Coast's best crags

Heading down the cost for a climb at Nowra but the rain caught you out? With over 150 climbs set up across 40 ropes, Hangdog is your next best bet to train hard. Due to their prime possie on the south coast, Hangdog actually host a range of outdoor days where they will take you out to some of New South Wales’ best outdoor climbing spots and show you the ropes (quite literally). They also run conditioning, yoga, and mobility classes tailored specifically to climbers. To entertain the little ones, you can enrol them in one of Hangdog's holiday workshops or their 'Learn to Climb' classes that run every week of the school term.  

Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
130 Auburn St
Coniston
2500
Contact:
(02) 4225 8369
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-9pm; Sat 9am-9pm; Sun 10am-7pm
