Heading down the cost for a climb at Nowra but the rain caught you out? With over 150 climbs set up across 40 ropes, Hangdog is your next best bet to train hard. Due to their prime possie on the south coast, Hangdog actually host a range of outdoor days where they will take you out to some of New South Wales’ best outdoor climbing spots and show you the ropes (quite literally). They also run conditioning, yoga, and mobility classes tailored specifically to climbers. To entertain the little ones, you can enrol them in one of Hangdog's holiday workshops or their 'Learn to Climb' classes that run every week of the school term.