Timeout

Hermitage Foreshore Walk

  • Sport and fitness
  • Rose Bay
Time Out says

This beautiful harbourside walk is one of Sydney's best

If you’re looking for a short but beautiful walk in the Emerald City, this is the one. The easy route rewards walkers with stunning views of the Harbour for minimal effort – winding up at one of our city’s most beautiful harbourside suburbs.

Along the way you’ll catch views of the Harbour Bridge and Shark Island, as well as historic Strickland House, a heritage-listed Victorian Italianate mansion built in the 1850s. You’d be wise to pack swimmers and sunscreen, as you’ll pass by a number of idyllic small harbour beaches so well secreted away from main roads that you feel like you’ve discovered one of Sydney’s best kept secrets – in a way, you have.

Should you pack snacks? Yes, it’s picnic heaven. If you're willing to wait, take the route along to Watsons Bay and settle into the beer garden with a spritz and a bowl of calamari.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Bayview Hill Rd
Vaucluse
Sydney
2030
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free
