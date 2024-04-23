Hermitage Foreshore Walk

Time Out says

If you’re looking for a short but beautiful walk in the Emerald City, this is the one. The easy route rewards walkers with stunning views of the Harbour for minimal effort – winding up at one of our city’s most beautiful harbourside suburbs.



Along the way you’ll catch views of the Harbour Bridge and Shark Island, as well as historic Strickland House, a heritage-listed Victorian Italianate mansion built in the 1850s. You’d be wise to pack swimmers and sunscreen, as you’ll pass by a number of idyllic small harbour beaches so well secreted away from main roads that you feel like you’ve discovered one of Sydney’s best kept secrets – in a way, you have.

Should you pack snacks? Yes, it’s picnic heaven. If you're willing to wait, take the route along to Watsons Bay and settle into the beer garden with a spritz and a bowl of calamari.