How to pick the best Sydney gym for you

The idea of a ‘gym’ varies significantly from person to person. Gone are the days of the old school, spit'n'sawdust Arnie types dictating what was and was not a gym – today there is something for everybody, no matter what level of experience you have or the goals you aspire to achieve.

But with so many different facilities on offer, outside of what geographically makes sense, it can be a daunting thing to sign a potentially lengthy contract to a gym or fitness centre that might not give you what you're looking for.

So, how do you narrow your choices? First, let’s have a think about the types of facilities that might be on offer.

Commercial Gyms

These are the Fitness First’s & Anytime Fitness’ of the world. These gyms often cater for the majority of more generalised fitness goals – anything relating to body composition (fat loss and muscle gain), cardio & even some fitness classes depending on the location. For the best of both worlds, these sorts of places can often be very useful, and as there are typically a lot of locations, depending on the chain you join, there is some added convenience when travelling, or should you need multiple places to train based on your lifestyle.

CrossFit Boxes

You likely know somebody that loves CrossFit – probably because they took it upon themselves to tell you how much the love CrossFit – but all jokes aside, these gyms will have limited equipment with an emphasis on one thing. Yup, you guessed it, CrossFit. This is a mix of Olympic lifts and HIIT training that requires a mix of endurance and technique. Great community vibes and lots of group workouts are the go, but it can be an intimidating space for total newcomers.

Sports Specific Gyms

Potentially somewhat more niche than a CrossFit gym, these types of facilities will often be set up for more specific types of training, such as powerlifting, Olympic lifting or even Jiu Jitsu and other forms of martial arts. Both powerlifting and Olympic lifting require specialised equipment that is competition specific and allows for the lifting of heavy loads where doing so in any other environment might be considered risky or even dangerous. This is where you might find powerlifting racks, deadlifting or Olympic lifting platforms and see plenty of people training without their shoes on. A facility set up for Jiu Jitsu or Boxing will likely have specialised equipment and areas set out to excel in those specific sports. These types of gyms tend to come with the added advantage of a shared mutual interest – there aren’t many people joining a boxing gym that aren’t interested in boxing.