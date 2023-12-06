The "Kingpin" in the name indicates bowling – and while there are a whole 18 lanes of ten-pin bowling lanes, there's so much more than bowling, too. There's laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke, table tennis, VR games, arcade games, and even a fully licensed bar.

It's the laser tag field that really gets our hearts pumping with childlike wonderment. Hiding from our enemy is not how we roll at Time Out, so our strategy for laser skirmish is to enter the unknown and shoot for the opposition’s base – after all, that’s how you’ll score the most points per hit.

At Macarthur Sqaure's Laser Skirmish, you can join a team if you’re flying solo or bring enough mates to take over the whole battlefield… and when we say ‘field’ it’s more like a darkened room filled with black painted walls and blockades that are fun to race around and hunt down the opposing team with your light beams.

This is a non-contact sport, so keep nimble and focused on hitting those little targets on players’ jackets and guns. Remember, once you’re hit there’s a reboot time before you can lock and load once again – but in this venue there are a surprising number of places to catch your breath.

For more fun, there's also a Kingpin outpost in North Strathfield where you can (laser) battle it out with your mates.