If you, or your littlest associates have ever dreamed of joining the ranks of the Ninja Warriors, but haven’t known where to begin, look no further. Ninja Parc, Sydney’s very first (and largest) Ninja playground for kids and adults alike has opened up in South Granville, and frankly – everyone is invited.

A perfect stop for kids wanting to burn off some steam whilst simultaneously finessing their parkour skills, Ninja Parc South Granville is open all school holidays for all the tiniest dare-devils on the block. Featuring rope climbs, bouldering challengers, vertical and horizontal doors, a sea of poles and, the ever-classic ‘warped wall’, this gym-meets-play extravaganza is totally equipped to obliterate every last vestige of school holiday boredom.

Offering parkour parties, birthday parties and a fully supervised school holiday program, Ninja Parc is all about getting your stunt on – in the safest and most fun way possible.

For all those interested small (and large) ninjas out there, you can find out more by clicking right here, and for all queries about school holiday programs, you'll find all the dare-devil info you need right here.