Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ninja Parc South Granville

  • Sport and fitness
  • South Granville
  1. A little girl jumps on a rope walk at Ninja Parc in South Granville
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Ninja Parc at South Granville
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A man swings from the ceiling at Ninja Parc in South Granville
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This Ninja Warrior themed playground-gym mash up is ready for kids and adults alike

If you, or your littlest associates have ever dreamed of joining the ranks of the Ninja Warriors, but haven’t known where to begin, look no further. Ninja Parc, Sydney’s very first (and largest) Ninja playground for kids and adults alike has opened up in South Granville, and frankly – everyone is invited. 

A perfect stop for kids wanting to burn off some steam whilst simultaneously finessing their parkour skills, Ninja Parc South Granville is open all school holidays for all the tiniest dare-devils on the block. Featuring rope climbs, bouldering challengers, vertical and horizontal doors, a sea of poles and, the ever-classic ‘warped wall’, this gym-meets-play extravaganza is totally equipped to obliterate every last vestige of school holiday boredom. 

Offering parkour parties, birthday parties and a fully supervised school holiday program, Ninja Parc is all about getting your stunt on – in the safest and most fun way possible. 

For all those interested small (and large) ninjas out there, you can find out more by clicking right here, and for all queries about school holiday programs, you'll find all the dare-devil info you need right here.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
62
Unit 1F Ferndell St
South Granville
Sydney
2142
Contact:
www.ninjaparc.com.au
02 9552 1731
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 10am-8pm; Sat-Sun, 9am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.