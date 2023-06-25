Time Out says

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is getting a football festival facelift 25 days out from the FIFA Women's World Cup

On Sunday, June 25, the Sydney Harbour Bridge is trading its regular day job to become the destination for an epic football festival that’s all about celebrating 25 days until kick-off of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) here in Australia and New Zealand. Forget your regular Sunday stroll, and instead join a merry mix of fans, grassroots football communities, football legends, and FIFA and government officials as they live it up on the bridge.

This colourful free event will involve walking, jogging or dancing across the bridge, alongside the sparkling harbour, to ‘the Unity Beat’ – the official FIFA WWC 2023 chant – as well as music from participating nations. Plus, there will be loads of fun activations along the way.

It doesn’t cost to kick it at this once-in-a-lifetime event, but if you do want to attend, click here to register – and choose from one of three arrival times: 6.00, 6.15 or 6:30am (ah, yep, did we mention it’s an early start?).

“Football unites the world, and this month on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge, the power of our game to bring people together will once again be showcased,” says FIFA secretary general, Fatma Samoura.

Help set the tone for the greatest show south of the equator, and show the world how much we love the beautiful game, our Matildas and all female football players.

Sydney is set to come alive during the WWC – we’re hosting more than ten matches across two venues, including Australia’s opening match against the Republic of Ireland on July 20, and the final on August 20.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge will close to traffic for this Unity Celebration, from 4 to 10.30am. (Trains will continue to operate across the bridge, the footpath and cycleway will remain open, as will the Sydney Harbour Tunnel.) Register to attend, here.

Sydney tickets to the WWC 2023 have sold like hotcakes, but if you want to try your luck, head over here for the ticket link.

Want to know more about the FIFA Women's World Cup and Sydney games? Click here.