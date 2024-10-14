Subscribe
Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym
  • Sport and fitness
  • St Peters

Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym

Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym is the Southern Hemisphere's biggest climbing gym, with 3700m2 of walls to scale

Alice Ellis
Alice Ellis
Editor in Chief, Australia
Time Out says

Established in 1993, this was the first ever indoor rock-climbing venue in NSW – these days it's the biggest climbing gym in the Southern Hemisphere, with 420 routes (3700 square metres of walls to scale), ranging in difficulty.

There is rock-climbing for all levels (from complete beginner to absolute pro), and they add new routes each week, so there's always something to challenge you. They also offer 800 square metres of bouldering (climbing without the ropes, yikes).

For kids, as well as casual visits, the climbing gym also offers after school programs and school holiday camps.

Details

Address
Unit 4C/1-7 Unwins Bridge Rd
St Peters
Sydney
2044
Price:
$16.50-$20
Opening hours:
Mon, Tue, Fri 9.30am-10pm; Wed 6am-10pm; Thu 9.30am-11pm; Sat, Sun 9.30am-pm
