Established in 1993, this was the first ever indoor rock-climbing venue in NSW – these days it's the biggest climbing gym in the Southern Hemisphere, with 420 routes (3700 square metres of walls to scale), ranging in difficulty.

There is rock-climbing for all levels (from complete beginner to absolute pro), and they add new routes each week, so there's always something to challenge you. They also offer 800 square metres of bouldering (climbing without the ropes, yikes).

For kids, as well as casual visits, the climbing gym also offers after school programs and school holiday camps.

