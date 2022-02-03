As a hobby, indoor rock climbing has a lot to offer, once you get over the heights: it's social, you can do it in all weather, it's great exercise, you get an adrenaline rush, and if every second Tinder profile in Sydney is anything to go by, climbing photos make for great ice-breaking fodder.

There’s a bit of a shift going on in Australia’s rock climbing circles, with many athletes preferring to hone their skills on indoor walls rather than risking temperamental weather and other unpredictable conditions outside. Hence why there is such a wealth of purpose-built climbing gyms all over this fine city sporting some of the best facilities in the country. Go grab a buddy and start scaling those heights.

