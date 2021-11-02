Fact one: Bare Island was used as the set for the finale of Mission Impossible II. Fact two: the old fortress-slash-island is also one of the most exciting snorkelling spots in Sydney. It's suitable for beginners to advanced snorkellers, so you can take your own "mission" to explore the waters around the island and the surrounding reefs. Expect to see sand rays, nudibranchs (a shell-less sea snail), colourful sponge life – and maybe even the resident turtle.
You don't have to head north to the Great – and sadly fading – Barrier Reef to catch sight of some colourful underwater scenery. Sydney is home to several great snorkelling spots that veteran pipe-breathers reckon are among some of the best sites in the country.
From a strange little island in La Perouse to Shelly Beach at Manly, these are the places to go on a snorkelling safari in Sydney.