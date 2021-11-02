You don't have to head north to the Great – and sadly fading – Barrier Reef to catch sight of some colourful underwater scenery. Sydney is home to several great snorkelling spots that veteran pipe-breathers reckon are among some of the best sites in the country.

From a strange little island in La Perouse to Shelly Beach at Manly, these are the places to go on a snorkelling safari in Sydney.

You can catch seals and even dolphins around these gorgeous harbour beaches.