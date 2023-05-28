Time Out says

UBX (pronounced "you box") is a gym that gives you the chance to train like a boxer. After all, it was co-founded by four-time world champion boxer, Danny Green. Members get access to a mix of boxing and strength training in an ultra-flexible format (no class timetables or bookings).

Their training sessions consist of 12 rounds of boxing and strength training. Six of the rounds include boxing exercises (whether that’s bagwork or one-on-one padwork with a coach), while the other six rounds include a mix of functional strength training, cardio and conditioning movements.

During a workout, you get one-on-one time with the coaches to work on form, technique and pad-work. It's never the same – because UBX uses thousands of exercises so you'll be going through a different combination every day.

It might sound kinda hardcore, but UBX is open to all fitness levels and skills (from new mums looking to get back into fitness to pro athletes) – they're all about meeting you where you are. Which is why they also don't have class timetables – you can kick (or punch) off your workout at a time that works for you. (Or train from home using their Train: On Demand app.)

There are 13 UBX locations across Sydney, and a couple more in regional areas of NSW.

