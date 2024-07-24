Ready for a musical theatre experience like you've never seen before? Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman steal the show with their intimate lyrical spectacle playing at Riverside Theatres from August 9 to 10. Perhaps taking “stealing the show” too literally, Bolt and Newman play all 13 roles between the two of them, while also smashing out a few not-so-easy-peasy belters on the piano.

The gist of Murder for Two is a dinner party-turned-crime scene when great American novelist Arthur Whitney is gruesomely murdered. While it all sounds a bit, well, despondent, it turns out to be Officer Moscowicz’s big break at proving he’s more than just a small-time cop. The wannabe detective sleuths his way around the dinner party: was it the author's wife? The trio of Boy Scouts? The prima ballerina? Or perhaps a better question to start with: what are they all doing at dinner together?

Bolt and Newman's artistry makes for an intimate production that's the perfect excuse for a fun night out at the theatre. You may recognise Gabbi Bolt from TikTok after she had a bit of a viral moment crafting musical parodies and skits.

Joining forces with Bolt is award-winning writer, composer and comedian Maverick Newman. One might go so far as to say the talent is simply to die for. As Time Out Sydney’s arts and culture editor Alannah Le Cross regales in her 4-star review, “the greatest pleasure of this show is witnessing these two marvellous miscreants playing together, they’re like a pair of excitable puppies with a knack for playing the piano.”

Murder for Two is playing at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta on August 9 at 7.30pm and August 10 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets start at $60 for Riverside members, and $65 for non-members. You can purchase your tickets here, but get in before it’s another sell-out season.