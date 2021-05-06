Cabaret star Michaela Burger pays tribute to the hard work of her Greek migrant family in this night of music and laughter

As far as Adelaide Fringe Award-winning cabaret star Michaela Burger (Apocalypse Meow) sees it, the arrival en masse of Greek immigrants to Australia is one of the country’s most colourful moments in recent history. She pays tribute to his great multicultural influx and particularly the hard yakka of her larrikin father Luke in new show A Migrant’s Son at Marrickville’s The Great Club on May 15.

Her grandparents settled in Coober Pedy, where Luke set about toiling in the opal mines at the age of 16. He’d already been hard at work running delivery errands for the family bakery from the age of seven, and went on to build a supermarket empire in Adelaide. Always maintaining an electric sense of humour that saw him through back-breaking work, he was willing to sacrifice everything for his family. Burger relays the adventures of Luke and her clan through song and comic stories, and will be accompanied by a local community choir on the night, with an early bird show at 4pm followed by an 8pm encore.

So many Aussies will recognise this have-a-go hero’s adventure, which crammed audiences in when it debuted at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, going on to win the inaugural Frank Ford Award at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe. If the Burgers sound like your crowd, don't miss out on a heartfelt night when it bows in Sydney.

