Australian theatre legend Wesley Enoch (Appropriate) steps into the directorial duties for A Raisin in the Sun, a game-changing play written by the late Lorraine Hansberry.

Opening in 1959, it was the first show by an African-American woman to light up Broadway, and it continues to move audiences generations later. This new production casts Zahra Newman (Julius Caesar) and Bert LaBonté (All My Sons) in a powerful portrait of one Black family’s struggle to hold onto hope in a society intent on keeping them down,

“It’s truly one of the great plays of the 20th century,” says STC’s artistic director Kip Williams.

“Lorraine was only 29 when she wrote it and, tragically, she died a couple of years later. She was speaking at a time when she was very ahead of the historical context in which she lived. And so for us to look back to this play now, in the wake of Black Lives Matter, it’s a great privilege to be able to listen to this young, black female voice and to reflect upon what has changed since then, but also to recognise what hasn’t changed.”

Enoch will be flanked by an incredible creative team to bring this moving story of resilience to life, including Zindzi Okenyo (Grand Horizons) as dramaturg, STC design associate Brendon Boney (Wudjang: Not the Past) as composer, Mel Page (Saint Joan) as designer and Verity Hampson (City of Gold) as lighting designer.

A Raisin in the Sun plays from August 27 to October 15 at STC’s Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay.

