See celebrated playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' dysfunctional family drama play out at the Wharf

If claustrophobic family gatherings haunted by dark secrets that might just blow the goddamn house down are your thing – August: Osage County-style – then you’re likely to be deliriously intrigued by Pulitzer-nominated American playwright and MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellowship recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate.

A subversion of the ‘Great American Play’ a la Tennessee Williams or Arthur Miller, the play begins with Lafayette siblings (Lucy Bell, Mandy McElhinney) return to their Arkansas plantation to sort through the hoardings of their deceased patriarch. Uncovering terrible images in an old photo album spirals into an all-out crisis in this twisted family comedy, one that mirrors the great divide rending the US right now.

Excitingly, Sydney Festival esteemed artistic director Wesley Enoch will helm this anxiety-inducing tour through contemporary America’s troubled relationship with race, the truth, and what we leave behind, with Shari Sebbens as assitant director. And although the play is set in America, Williams suggests some of the scabs Jenkins’ play picks are all-too familiar to Australians. “It’s so bloody funny, but it’s sort of like a Trojan horse in that regard, using that form to take you into a conversation about race relations in America, about unspoken dark histories that feels incredibly relevant and urgent. The way that Wesley talks about it, and the links between American and Australian culture, it’s just extremely resonant and exciting. We’re incredibly lucky to have him helming this one.”

The show opens on March 15, 2021, and runs through to April 10. Time Out’s reviewer in London says the play “mixes its time-honoured portrait of a family self-destructing in a Southern mansion with something darker; its rafters creak and disgorge secrets of their own,” and that it “needles and builds in a succession of agonising emotional confrontations”. That’s our kind of theatrical reunion.

